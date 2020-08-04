Dr. Jay Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Park, MD is a Dermatologist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
Willamette Valley Dermatology360 S Garden Way Ste 230, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 344-4168Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Unlike my previous experience with another physician that ended with a painful infection within 8 hours of surgery, Dr Parks got all of the cancer and I had a painless, speedy recovery. He was reassuring and very competent.
About Dr. Jay Park, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1023086857
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.