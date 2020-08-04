Overview

Dr. Jay Park, MD is a Dermatologist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Park works at JAY Y PARK, MD PC in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.