Dr. Jay Parkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Parkin, MD
Dr. Jay Parkin, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center, Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Parkin works at
Dr. Parkin's Office Locations
1
NorthBay Health Orthopedics - Fairfield2500 HILBORN RD, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, kind and caring. Also they are great at what they do!!!
About Dr. Jay Parkin, MD
- Orthopedics
- English
- 1780679340
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
