Dr. Jay Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Patel, MD
Dr. Jay Patel, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Padmashree Dr D Y Patil Med College University Of Mumbai and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
1
Superior Pain Management108 Montgomery Dr, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 225-5597Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Pain Management Associates, PMA115 Brushy Creek Rd, Easley, SC 29642 Directions (864) 878-4532
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jay Patel, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1689654089
Education & Certifications
- Smart Clinic
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University Of Minnesota Med Center
- Padmashree Dr D Y Patil Med College University Of Mumbai
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.