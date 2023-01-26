Dr. Jay Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U of Wales Coll of Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Hamilton Office2073 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 584-1212Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
The Heart Center at Hamilton1262 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 584-1212
3
The Heart Center at Hamilton1262b Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 584-1212Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Lawrenceville Office3100 Princeton 3 Fl Ste Pike Bldg 4, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 584-1212Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prime Health Services
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent, he is concerned about and treats the whole patient not just his specialty.
About Dr. Jay Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1801874045
Education & Certifications
- Episcopal Hospital
- LaGuardia/Syosset Comm Hosp
- Laguardia Hospital
- U of Wales Coll of Med
