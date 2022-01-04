Dr. Jay Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jay Patel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City Fort Worth.
North Texas Surgical Specialists - Fort Worth800 8th Ave Ste 306, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 224-3748Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Dr. Patel is very informative and personable. I've lost 50 pounds in 2 months with my weight loss surgery. I can reach my protein and fluid goals with ease. I don't feel sick or nauseous constantly. I'm doing great! His staff is awesome as well.
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881037869
- The Valley Hospital-Blumenthal Cancer Center
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
