Dr. Jay Pavan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Chester, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jay Pavan, MD

Dr. Jay Pavan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chester, VA. They completed their residency with University Of Ks School Of Med

Dr. Pavan works at VCU Health Orthopaedics in Chester, VA with other offices in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pavan's Office Locations

    VCU Health Orthopaedics
    13034 Rivers Bend Rd, Chester, VA 23836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 391-8261
    VCU Health Orthopaedics
    131 Jennick Dr, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5961

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriCities Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Southside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Back Pain
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jay Pavan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033118260
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ks School Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Pavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pavan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pavan has seen patients for Back Pain, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

