Overview

Dr. Jay Philippose, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Philippose works at Liver and Gastroenterology Center in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.