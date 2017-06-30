Dr. Pyrtle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Pyrtle, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Pyrtle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pyrtle works at
Locations
Lebauer Healthcare PA520 N Elam Ave Fl 3, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 547-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant doctor who showed concern and listened to and answered questions. No problems with procedure. Appointment was easily scheduled after primary physician made recommendation.
About Dr. Jay Pyrtle, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1285804419
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- East Carolina U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pyrtle accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pyrtle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pyrtle works at
Dr. Pyrtle has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pyrtle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pyrtle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pyrtle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pyrtle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pyrtle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.