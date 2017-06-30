Overview

Dr. Jay Pyrtle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pyrtle works at Lebauer Healthcare PA in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.