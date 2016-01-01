See All General Surgeons in Cypress, TX
Dr. Jay Raman, MD

General Surgery
Map Pin Small Cypress, TX
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jay Raman, MD

Dr. Jay Raman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Raman works at Nhsa in Cypress, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raman's Office Locations

    Nhsa
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 250, Cypress, TX 77429

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallbladder Removal
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallbladder Removal

Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon

About Dr. Jay Raman, MD

  • General Surgery
  • 55 years of experience
  • English
  • 1730161431
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
