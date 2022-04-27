Dr. Jay Redan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Redan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Redan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Celebration.
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at 400 Celebration Place400 Celebration Pl Ste A140, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Celebration
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Redan took his time and explained the procedure and need for it. He made me feel confident about the surgery and about his ability. Office staff were great as well.
About Dr. Jay Redan, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376562553
Education & Certifications
- 1986
- Rutgers|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Redan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Redan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redan has seen patients for Lipomas, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Redan speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Redan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redan.
