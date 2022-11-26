Dr. Jay Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jay Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with Clay County Memorial Hospital, Electra Memorial Hospital, Faith Community Hospital, Olney Hamilton Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.
W F Kidney Clinic1508 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 716-0557
Hospital Affiliations
- Clay County Memorial Hospital
- Electra Memorial Hospital
- Faith Community Hospital
- Olney Hamilton Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
- Wilbarger General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have had many Dr's in my life none has been more caring and patient than Dr Reddy I feel blessed that he treats me for my problems
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- University of Utah
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi and Telugu.
