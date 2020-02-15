Dr. Jay Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Roberts, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Roberts, MD
Dr. Jay Roberts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Florida Gulf Coast Ear, Nose & Throat6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 514-2225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Florida Gulf Coast Ear, Nose & Throat, LLC2180 Immokalee Rd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 514-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Dr Roberts is excellent, he explains things well, answers questions, spends quality time, and I trust his decisions.
About Dr. Jay Roberts, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1083666853
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
