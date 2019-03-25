Dr. Jay Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Ross, MD
Dr. Jay Ross, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine.
Jay H. Ross MD PA35080 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 789-5711
I recieved a breast augmentation from dr. Ross. So happy with my results so far. They are beautifully placed and look wonderful. Reccomend dr ross to everyone.
- Providence Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
