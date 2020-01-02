Overview

Dr. Jay Sandlow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Sandlow works at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Menomonee Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.