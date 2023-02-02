Dr. Jay Schachner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schachner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Schachner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Schachner, MD
Dr. Jay Schachner, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Schachner works at
Dr. Schachner's Office Locations
Beaumont Mamie McFaddin Ward Cancer Center690 N 14th St Fl 3, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 899-7180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Several post op tests and visits with Dr. Schachner to confirm no metastasis following upper GI resection due to cancer. All options were explored and condition monitored for several months to confirm full recovery. While I am independently knowledgeable of cancer and treatment protocols we walked through the options in detail and took courses of action based on best information and least amount of invasion. Ended up being able to avoid any post op treatment after all the tests were concluded.
About Dr. Jay Schachner, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1962444810
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Schachner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schachner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schachner works at
Dr. Schachner has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schachner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schachner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schachner.
