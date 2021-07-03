Dr. Jay Schecter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schecter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Schecter, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Schecter, MD
Dr. Jay Schecter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond, Augusta University Medical Center and Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Schecter's Office Locations
1
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
2
Harbin Clinic Neurosciences550 Redmond Rd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 233-8512
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor! Has treated my daughter for 27 years for a Seizure disorder. Very caring and takes time to listen.
About Dr. Jay Schecter, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nc Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schecter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schecter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schecter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schecter has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schecter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schecter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schecter.
