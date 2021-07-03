Overview of Dr. Jay Schecter, MD

Dr. Jay Schecter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond, Augusta University Medical Center and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Schecter works at Practice in Augusta, GA with other offices in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.