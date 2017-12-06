See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Incline Village, NV
Dr. Jay Schroeder, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (11)
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jay Schroeder, MD

Dr. Jay Schroeder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Incline Village, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Incline Village Community Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schroeder's Office Locations

    878 Northwood Blvd, Incline Village, NV 89451 (702) 832-0989

  • Incline Village Community Hospital
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center

Prostate Cancer Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Thyroid Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Thyroid Screening

Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
4.9
Dec 06, 2017
I was lucky to meet Dr. Jay Schroeder through a friend of mine. I had some health problems and he quickly figured out what was wrong with me. The treatment he suggested totally worked and I'm healthy once again! I'm so grateful to him for his medical knowledge and how great his bedside manner is. I highly recommend him as he's not only a brilliant doctor, but he's a great guy.
Lisa Wilson in Valley Village — Dec 06, 2017
About Dr. Jay Schroeder, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • 1235157868
Education & Certifications

  • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

