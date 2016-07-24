Overview of Dr. Jay Seidel, DPM

Dr. Jay Seidel, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Seidel works at Hamilton Foot Care in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.