Dr. Jay Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Shah works at AnMed Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.