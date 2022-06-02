Dr. Jay Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Singh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Piedmont Hospital.
Piedmont Colorectal Associates PC35 Collier Rd NW Ste 475, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-2001Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Piedmont Colorectal Associates1240 Eagles Landing Pkwy Ste 240, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 782-7778
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Very informative and took time to explain everything.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clin Fdn
- 1997
- University Tex SWstn MC
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.