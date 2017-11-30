Dr. Jay Singleton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Singleton, DO
Overview of Dr. Jay Singleton, DO
Dr. Jay Singleton, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Dr. Singleton works at
Dr. Singleton's Office Locations
-
1
Carolinaeast Health System2000 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 633-8111Thursday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Davidson Eye Clinic3515 Trent Rd Ste 9, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 514-2155
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singleton?
They are very caring and professional.
About Dr. Jay Singleton, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1861476913
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singleton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singleton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singleton works at
Dr. Singleton has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Singleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singleton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.