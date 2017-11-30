Overview of Dr. Jay Singleton, DO

Dr. Jay Singleton, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Singleton works at Dr. Robert Caudle in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.