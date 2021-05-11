Dr. Jay Starr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Starr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Starr, MD
Dr. Jay Starr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Traverse City, MI.
Dr. Starr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Starr's Office Locations
-
1
Bay Area Urology Associates3922 Cedar Run Rd, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0322
-
2
Munson Medical Center1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0322
-
3
Munson Neurosurgery1221 Sixth St Ste 100, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0322
-
4
Copper Ridge Surgery Center4100 Park Forest Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starr?
Dr. Starr has been my prostate cancer doctor prior to and following the treatment for the cancer (8 years now). He's very knowledgeable and has always been very thorough and explained things well. He's easy to talk to and ask questions of. His staff are very personable and ready to help. They are also very prompt and I never wait long on any visit. I always leave feeling confident in my health status and what is being done for me.
About Dr. Jay Starr, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1912998477
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starr works at
Dr. Starr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Starr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.