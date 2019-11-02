Dr. Jay Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Stein, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Stein, MD
Dr. Jay Stein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
Cedars-sinai Medical Care Foundation8635 W 3rd St Ste 460W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 819-9543
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to a few other urologists over the years and never received the care I needed. I have urinary issues from a spinal cord injury and until now, the "famous" Los Angeles urologists have not only underperformed in their care but also left me with acute issues in between. Dr. Stein is the most expert urologist I've met. He knew my body the minute we started talking bout my issues. He made an individualized plan for my situation, and put me at ease with his approach to medicine (thinks outside the box but based on experience and studies). He's also genuinely caring! He doesn't waste time- gets right to business, which I appreciated. No fluff. He also did a procedure on me that was completely painless- which was not my experience with previous urologists. His staff is also wonderful...I wouldn't recommend anyone else.
About Dr. Jay Stein, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013964774
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Sick Chldn
- University Calif Irvine
- University Of Southern California
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stein speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
