Overview of Dr. Jay Stein, MD

Dr. Jay Stein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Stein works at Jay J Stein MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.