Dr. Jay Strain, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jay Strain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Strain works at Einstein General Surgery at Klein in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Rib Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Klein Building
    5401 Old York Rd Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 457-4444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rib Fracture
Lipomas
Hidradenitis
Rib Fracture
Lipomas
Hidradenitis

Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jay Strain, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1770525156
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

