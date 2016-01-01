Dr. Jay Strain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Strain, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Strain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Strain works at
Locations
-
1
Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 457-4444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strain?
About Dr. Jay Strain, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770525156
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Strain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Strain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strain works at
Dr. Strain has seen patients for Rib Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Strain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.