Overview

Dr. Jay Strain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Strain works at Einstein General Surgery at Klein in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Rib Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.