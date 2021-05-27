Overview of Dr. Jay Sulek, MD

Dr. Jay Sulek, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from University of Maryland - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Sulek works at Urology Associates, P.C. - Stonecrest in Smyrna, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.