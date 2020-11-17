Dr. Jay Takata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Takata, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Takata, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UT Health Athens and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Takata works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Safer House115 S Murchison St, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 677-3737
-
2
Athens Hospital LLC2000 S Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 676-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Athens
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Takata?
Dr. Takata has always made me feel as if he knew everything about me and I've always felt at ease.
About Dr. Jay Takata, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083801518
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takata works at
Dr. Takata has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Takata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.