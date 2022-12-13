Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallshein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD
Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Wallshein's Office Locations
Palm Beach Eye Center5057 S Congress Ave Ste 403, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Directions (561) 433-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Eye Center5162 Linton Blvd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 865-7290
Rothchild Eye Institute16244 S Military Trl Ste 690, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-2811Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always willing to wait for an experienced professional such as Dr Wallshein. Office staff is attentive, prompt, and genuinely friendly. A welcoming front desk sets the tone, and a smiling exit leaves you feeling appreciated as a patient. The doctor is top notch.
About Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallshein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallshein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallshein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallshein has seen patients for Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallshein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wallshein speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallshein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallshein.
