See All Ophthalmologists in Lake Worth, FL
Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (92)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD

Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Wallshein works at Palm Beach Eye Center in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Edens, MD
Dr. Steven Edens, MD
4.9 (67)
View Profile
Dr. Scott Fair, DO
Dr. Scott Fair, DO
4.8 (109)
View Profile
Dr. David Mittleman, MD
Dr. David Mittleman, MD
4.9 (1102)
View Profile

Dr. Wallshein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Eye Center
    5057 S Congress Ave Ste 403, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 433-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Eye Center
    5162 Linton Blvd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 865-7290
  3. 3
    Rothchild Eye Institute
    16244 S Military Trl Ste 690, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-2811
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keratitis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Optic Neuritis
Keratitis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Optic Neuritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wallshein?

    Dec 13, 2022
    Always willing to wait for an experienced professional such as Dr Wallshein. Office staff is attentive, prompt, and genuinely friendly. A welcoming front desk sets the tone, and a smiling exit leaves you feeling appreciated as a patient. The doctor is top notch.
    — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wallshein to family and friends

    Dr. Wallshein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wallshein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD.

    About Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669476693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallshein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallshein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallshein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallshein has seen patients for Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallshein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallshein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallshein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallshein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallshein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jay Wallshein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.