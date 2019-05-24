Dr. Jay Warrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Warrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Warrick, MD
Dr. Jay Warrick, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Warrick works at
Dr. Warrick's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Consultants4707 Papermill Dr Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 602-7983
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warrick?
Took the time to listen and explain very pleased with him.seems to really care about making you feel better and find what the problem is.
About Dr. Jay Warrick, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326083015
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warrick works at
Dr. Warrick has seen patients for Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Warrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.