Overview of Dr. Jay Warrick, MD

Dr. Jay Warrick, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Warrick works at Rheumatology Consultants in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.