Dr. Jay Watsky, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Albany Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Watsky works at The Endocrine Group in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.