Dr. Jay Winston, DO

Psychiatry
3.0 (30)
Map Pin Small Milwaukee, WI
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jay Winston, DO

Dr. Jay Winston, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton.

Dr. Winston works at American Behavioral Clinics in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mequon, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Behavioral Clinics
    10424 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 774-1794
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Clinic
    7330 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 281-1677
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Mequon Clinic
    1240 W Ranchito Ln, Mequon, WI 53092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 241-3231
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am -

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center - Grafton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • APS Healthcare
    • Arise Health Plan
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CompPsych
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthEOS
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust
    • WPS Health Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 12, 2022
    We appreciate the care Dr Winston provides us especially in our time of need. My wife and I have been very pleased with the services by Dr Jay and American Behavioral Clinics.
    Craig F — Dec 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jay Winston, DO
    About Dr. Jay Winston, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164580015
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Nc Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Jay Winston, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Winston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

