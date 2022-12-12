Dr. Jay Winston, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Winston, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Winston, DO
Dr. Jay Winston, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton.
Dr. Winston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Winston's Office Locations
-
1
American Behavioral Clinics10424 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 774-1794Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Southwest Clinic7330 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Directions (414) 281-1677Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Mequon Clinic1240 W Ranchito Ln, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 241-3231Monday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am -
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- APS Healthcare
- Arise Health Plan
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompPsych
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthEOS
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winston?
We appreciate the care Dr Winston provides us especially in our time of need. My wife and I have been very pleased with the services by Dr Jay and American Behavioral Clinics.
About Dr. Jay Winston, DO
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164580015
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nc Hosps
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winston works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Winston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.