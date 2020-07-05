Dr. Jay Yamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Yamin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Yamin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Locations
Gi Clinic PC700 Attucks Ln Unit 1D, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-6080
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-6080MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a Colonoscopy, around 2012-2013.. I had been suffering with on going diarrhea, for several months by then. Dr. Jay Yamin, performed the colonoscopy. When I woke up, Dr. Yamin, was right there, informed me that I had Microcolitis. That means to get that diagnosis, the cells from the Colon , have to be put under a microscope. Thus, the name. I was put on a steroid medicine for 6 months and a bland diet, also. I proceeded to get better. Now, 8 years later, I am still doing fine. Once in awhile, if I get stressed, the colitis will come back, lasting only a few days. I commend Dr. Yamin, for taking the extra time to diagnose my problem. I recommend him to everyone, I know. I did not have a problem, with his Staff.. All were helpful.
About Dr. Jay Yamin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1285617100
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamin has seen patients for Dysphagia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamin.
