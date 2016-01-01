Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Yang, MD
Dr. Jay Yang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Hospital31995 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 538-4721Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Karmanos Cancer Center4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-2554Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jay Yang, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1316069768
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
