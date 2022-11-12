Dr. Jay Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Young, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Newport Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Locations
1
East Tennessee Colon & Rectal10810 Parkside Dr Ste G-12, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 392-9220
2
Newport Office434 4th St Ste 305, Newport, TN 37821 Directions (865) 392-9220
3
South Office7323 Chapman Hwy Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 392-9220
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Young saved my life..
About Dr. Jay Young, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Med Ctr/Schumpert Med Center
- Lsu Med Center
- Lsu Med Center
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Young works at
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
