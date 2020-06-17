Dr. Jay Youngerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youngerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Youngerman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Youngerman, MD
Dr. Jay Youngerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Youngerman's Office Locations
Advanced Podiatry of Plainview875 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 681-8866Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Youngerman and his practice on and off for more than 3 decades. Always professional and was very pleased and impressed during the pandemic. I received a tele-health appointment within a day. Not rushed at all and listened to all of my symptoms. And for my in-person visit I was called up from my car as soon as they were ready for me and in a room within minutes. I was in and out including imaging and a visit by Dr. Youngerman within 30 minutes. Went over results with me in detail and gave appropriate follow-up guidance.
About Dr. Jay Youngerman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1790755072
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

