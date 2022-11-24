Dr. Jay Zampini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zampini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Zampini, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Zampini, MD
Dr. Jay Zampini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Martha's Vineyard Hospital.
Dr. Zampini works at
Dr. Zampini's Office Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5322
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center1153 Centre St Ste 5, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 732-5322
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zampini is an excellent spine surgeon. From the first time I met him, he took his time with me in the office and explained everything. He fixed a 25 year-old spinal fusion and fused the disk above it. About a year later, I needed another surgery on my S.I. joint. Again, he did an amazing job. He still takes his time with me in the office. Highly recommended
About Dr. Jay Zampini, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1275723314
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Zampini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zampini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zampini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zampini has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zampini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zampini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zampini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zampini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zampini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.