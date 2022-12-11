Dr. Jay Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Zimmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Zimmerman, MD is a Dermatologist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Locations
Golden State Dermatology Inc2255 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste B1, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 945-7005
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zimmerman is friendly and upbeat in manner, professional in his examination, and clear about steps to be taken following the appointment.
About Dr. Jay Zimmerman, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396789731
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Resurrection Medical Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zimmerman speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.