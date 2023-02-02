Dr. Jaya Juturi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaya Juturi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaya Juturi, MD
Dr. Jaya Juturi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Dr. Juturi works at
Dr. Juturi's Office Locations
Presbyterian Cancer Center Dallas8196 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-4175Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I cannot begin to tell you how grateful I am for the remarkable care I have been given by this human being. Dr. Juturi, is incredibly smart, funny, kind, caring and a truly bright and shiny star. I'm so blessed to have her on my medical team. I truly don't know how these doctor's keep the pace they do, but when I see her, I know she is busy, but she makes me feel like I'm her only patient. And she insists that I keep in touch with what's going on with the rest of my medical team. WHO DOES THAT? I'm in awe of what she does and the spirit she does it in. Thank you Dr. Juturi - for being so accomplished and knowing that you were meant to do what you are doing.
About Dr. Jaya Juturi, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Dr. Juturi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juturi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juturi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Juturi has seen patients for Anemia and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juturi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Juturi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juturi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juturi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juturi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.