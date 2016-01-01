Dr. Jaya Kothapally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kothapally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaya Kothapally, MD
Dr. Jaya Kothapally, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Specialty Care at Willingboro218 Sunset Rd # A, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
- Female
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Kothapally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kothapally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kothapally using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kothapally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kothapally has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kothapally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kothapally speaks Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kothapally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kothapally.
