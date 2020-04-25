Dr. Jaya Maddur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaya Maddur, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaya Maddur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HARRIS COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT / BEN TAUB GENERAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Maddur works at
Locations
-
1
Consultants in Gastroenterology PC1505 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-3090
-
2
Jaya Hari Maddur MD PC111 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 459-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maddur?
he and his people were great.
About Dr. Jaya Maddur, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316038136
Education & Certifications
- HARRIS COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT / BEN TAUB GENERAL HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maddur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maddur accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maddur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maddur works at
Dr. Maddur has seen patients for Heartburn, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maddur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maddur speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.