Dr. Jayachandra Kumar, MD
Dr. Jayachandra Kumar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Weeki Wachee, FL. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
Jay P Kumar MD PA10075 Cortez Blvd, Weeki Wachee, FL 34613 Directions (352) 597-6600
- 2 10071 Cortez Blvd, Weeki Wachee, FL 34613 Directions (352) 597-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I think dr. Kumar is a great doctor I had the worst lung infection I've ever had in my life the sickest I probably ever been and within a few days I was feeling better already he figured out what the problem was got to her right away I just can't say enough good things about this doctor I think he's great my humble opinion
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1427161215
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
