Overview of Dr. Jayakar Reddy, MD

Dr. Jayakar Reddy, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Tulane/Vamc



Dr. Reddy works at Professional Primary Care Services, PC in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.