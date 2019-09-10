See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Bedford, NH
Dr. Jayakumar Patil, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jayakumar Patil, MD

Pediatric Psychiatry
2.7 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jayakumar Patil, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, NH. 

Dr. Patil works at Jayakumar Patil MD in Bedford, NH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Binge Eating Disorder and Eating Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling Solutions Inc.
    80 Palomino Ln, Bedford, NH 03110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 669-7999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Binge Eating Disorder
Eating Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Binge Eating Disorder
Eating Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patil?

    Sep 10, 2019
    I brought my 2 adopted children to Dr Patil with very difficult behavior issues and mental health problems. He was a God send. He not only treated them, but he also talked to me and advised me on how to handle difficult situations with them. It was a very difficult time and he got us through it. He is a wonderful Dr and I would recommend him to anyone.
    melodee mimasian — Sep 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jayakumar Patil, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jayakumar Patil, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patil to family and friends

    Dr. Patil's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patil

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jayakumar Patil, MD.

    About Dr. Jayakumar Patil, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Kannada
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144339417
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayakumar Patil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patil has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Binge Eating Disorder and Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Patil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jayakumar Patil, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.