Dr. Jayalakshmi Udayasankar, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jayalakshmi Udayasankar, MD

Dr. Jayalakshmi Udayasankar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll.

Dr. Udayasankar works at Camino Medical Group in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA and Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Udayasankar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Camino Medical Group
    701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7500
  2. 2
    PaloAltoMedicalFoundation
    701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7575
  3. 3
    Swedish Primary Care
    751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 5010, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 313-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypoglycemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jayalakshmi Udayasankar, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689785545
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Washington
    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kilpauk Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayalakshmi Udayasankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udayasankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Udayasankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Udayasankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Udayasankar has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Udayasankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Udayasankar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udayasankar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udayasankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udayasankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

