Overview of Dr. Jayalakshmi Udayasankar, MD

Dr. Jayalakshmi Udayasankar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll.



Dr. Udayasankar works at Camino Medical Group in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA and Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.