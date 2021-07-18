Overview of Dr. Jayan Nair, MD

Dr. Jayan Nair, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Nair works at TMH Physician Partners, Cancer & Hematology Specialists in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.