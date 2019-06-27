Dr. Dey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayant Dey, MD
Overview of Dr. Jayant Dey, MD
Dr. Jayant Dey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They completed their residency with Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
Dr. Dey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dey's Office Locations
-
1
Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders Institute Professional Limited Liability Company4250 S Eason Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-6275
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dey?
My husband Doug Johnson is a patient and Dr Dey is wonderful he is kind and explains everything until you understand super nice and informative.
About Dr. Jayant Dey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1740251941
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dey accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dey works at
Dr. Dey has seen patients for Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Dey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.