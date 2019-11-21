Dr. Jayant Uberoi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uberoi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayant Uberoi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jayant Uberoi, MD
Dr. Jayant Uberoi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Dr. Uberoi's Office Locations
United Urology Group- Franklin Square6820 Hospital Dr Ste 210, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 581-1600
Bushra I. Al-azzawi M.d. LLC6830 Hospital Dr Ste 204, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 391-6131
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Bottom line.....excellent care. I've been a patient of Dr. Uberoi for several years, and he has guided me through a "watchful waiting" period leading to a biopsy and ultimately prostate surgery (Dr Cleary). It is now seven months since my successful surgery, and I am very grateful to these two doctors for my care. My wife and I thank you.
About Dr. Jayant Uberoi, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1912176702
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uberoi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uberoi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uberoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uberoi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uberoi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Uberoi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uberoi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uberoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uberoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.