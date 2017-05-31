Overview

Dr. Jayanta Choudhury, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their fellowship with Med College Virginia Hospitals



Dr. Choudhury works at Fresno Community Hospital and Medical Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.