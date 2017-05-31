Dr. Jayanta Choudhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayanta Choudhury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayanta Choudhury, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their fellowship with Med College Virginia Hospitals
Dr. Choudhury works at
Locations
-
1
Fresno Community Hospital and Medical Center2823 Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions (559) 459-3882
-
2
University Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associate7015 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 326-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choudhury?
One of the most intelligent Dr's I've ever met. He literally saved my life. His explanations are very thought out, thorough and easy to understand. He doesn't just take the word of others, rather he finds out for himself then consults and lays out a plan. In my opinion, our area is fortunate to have his caliber here.
About Dr. Jayanta Choudhury, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851312268
Education & Certifications
- Med College Virginia Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudhury works at
Dr. Choudhury has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.