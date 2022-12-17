Overview

Dr. Jayanta Mukherjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Bela Russian State Med University and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mukherjee works at Ohio Health Heart & Vascular in Westerville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.