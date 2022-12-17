Dr. Jayanta Mukherjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukherjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayanta Mukherjee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayanta Mukherjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Bela Russian State Med University and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mukherjee works at
Locations
-
1
Ohio Health Heart & Vascular260 Polaris Pkwy Fl 2, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 533-3470
-
2
OhioHealth Heart and Vascular Physicians3705 Olentangy River Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 262-6772
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mukherjee?
I have been with J. Mukherjee, MD for a number of years now. I asked many questions while I was there for a cardiology checkup. (I am a Molecular Biologist, so I tend to ask very technical questions.) Dr. Mukherjee was quite responsive and demonstrated a broad knowledge of the area. It is refreshing to be in the care of someone who is so in tune with new things currently being looked at in Cardiology and willing to listen and respond. He was thorough and quite concerned. I would recommend him to my best friend.
About Dr. Jayanta Mukherjee, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1023120250
Education & Certifications
- Erie Co Med Ctr University
- Erie Co Med Ctr Univ
- Bela Russian State Med University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mukherjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukherjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukherjee works at
Dr. Mukherjee has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Pericarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukherjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukherjee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukherjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukherjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukherjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.