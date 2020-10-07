See All Psychiatrists in Winter Haven, FL
Dr. Jayanth Bolaram, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (47)
Map Pin Small Winter Haven, FL
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jayanth Bolaram, MD

Dr. Jayanth Bolaram, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Bolaram works at Jayanth Bolaram, MD in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bolaram's Office Locations

  1. 1
    J.Bolaram.,MD & Associates PA
    537 E Central Ave Ste A, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 291-4411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Lake Wales
  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Autism
  View other providers who treat Phobia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Oct 07, 2020
    Dr. Bolaram has been treating me for depression for 3 years. He is an outstanding psychiatrist with a wealth of knowledge in many psychiatric disorders. Doctor Bolaram is personable, listens to my specific needs, and has always been available to me even when I have been hospitalized for medical reasons. I trust Dr. Bolaram with my life and I highly recommend him. Doctor is frequently relied upon by his medical colleges, and is even competent to treat other professionals in the medical field as well as the mental health field.
    About Dr. Jayanth Bolaram, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1336251016
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Med College
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kakatiya Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bolaram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolaram works at Jayanth Bolaram, MD in Winter Haven, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bolaram’s profile.

    Dr. Bolaram has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolaram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolaram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

