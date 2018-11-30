Dr. Jayanth Sridhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sridhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayanth Sridhar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL.
1
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
2
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 326-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with a detached retina by another doctor, so my first experience with Dr. Sridhar was at the time of surgery the next day. I was awake, but sedated for the procedure so I could hear everything that was going on. I knew the procedure was going to be long and complicated and was really anxious about the surgery, but hearing the calmness and competence in Dr. Sridhar's voice was reassuring. The surgery went well and he was great afterwards explaining what was done.
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
